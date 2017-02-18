Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Paytm Payments Bank to Commence Operations Next Week, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

 
18 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Paytm Payments Bank to Commence Operations Next Week, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday said that the company will focus on expanding its operations in banking and build upon its distribution and customer base.

"We want to expand the network across the country and increase the penetration. We want to expand this to deposits and current accounts. I think 2017 will be the year for us to expand into banking. We have to build distribution, reach and customer base," Sharma told BTVi.

Sharma said that the Paytm Payments Bank will become operative next week.

Talking about expanding customer base, he said by 2020 the company tagets to reach a customer base of 500 million.

Post-demonetisation, Paytm saw a surge in its customers owing to the digitisation push by the government.

"I think what we saw small shops, and people who traditionally didn't get access to digital payments, opted for digital payments. It's very encouraging," he said.

Hoping for a global outreach, he said, "Traditionally Indian companies have found global customers, which are business to business customers, but not consumers. How about a consumer technology company coming from India, and that is the shot we want to take."

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360

Tags: Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Payments Bank, Apps, India, E Wallets
Moto Anniversary Sale With Deals on Smartphones on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
Zen Admire SXY
Paytm Payments Bank to Commence Operations Next Week, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications, Image Leaked
  4. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Lagged Behind Big 3 in January: TRAI Data
  5. Cognitive Computing Is India’s Future, Says IBM President
  6. SpaceX Poised to Launch Cargo From Historic NASA Pad
  7. Reliance Jio 4G Not the Fastest, Free SIM Cards, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.