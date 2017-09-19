With Amazon and Flipkart gearing up for their respective festive sales, Paytm Mall is also joining the party with its four-day Mera Cashback Sale that will take place between Wednesday, September 20 and Saturday, 23. The sale will see cashback offers, daily prizes as well as Paytm Gold to be won.

Paytm Mall says that the sale will offer 100 percent cashback on smartphones for 25 lucky shoppers every day and a chance for 200 customers to win Paytm Gold daily during the Mera Cashback Sale. Apart from this, customers will get to avail a number of other cashback offers as well. The company says that it is offering a total of Rs. 501 crores worth of cashback during the sale.

"During this four-day mega sale, any customer buying smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo or Oppo will be eligible to enter a lucky draw. 25 lucky winners from this draw will get 100 percent cashback every day over and above the cashback offers they have availed at the time of buying. All they have to do is buy a smartphone within any price range and they could literally get it for free!" reads Paytm Mall's blog post.

The company says that the Mera Cashback Sale will see offers on a range of products that include Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Levi's, Vero Moda, Pepe, Killer, Van Heusen, Action, Woodland, Catwalk, Skechers, Red Tape, Crocs, Timex, Safari, Lavie, Caprese, and Baggit among others.

Paytm Mall late last month launched its own app for Android and iOS just in time for this year's festive season. The app features over 1,000 brand stores and 15,000 brand-authorised retailers selling over 65 million products.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.