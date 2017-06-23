After its pre-GST sale, Paytm Mall has announced the ‘Back to College’ laptop sale. The sale is already underway and will go on till June 25. The four-day long sale will see great offers on laptops, hard disks, headphones, speakers, and other PC and mobile accessories from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Acer, and Lenovo.

Just like Flipkart, Paytm Mall is offering Intel-powered laptops starting at Rs. 9,999. Other laptops like Apple MacBook Air will be available with cashbacks starting from Rs. 7,500, Intel Core i3 laptops start at Rs. 22,999 with cashbacks starting from Rs. 3,000. Also, Paytm Mall exclusive Lenovo Ideapad 110 is selling for a price of Rs. 19,990 with an additional Rs. 2,500 cashback - bringing the price down to Rs. 17,490.

Furthermore, Intel Core i3 and i5 laptops with 1TB HDD, 4GB and above RAM are available starting at Rs. 22,999. Intel Core i5 and i7 laptops with 2GB and above graphics card are priced at Rs. 38,999 on Paytm.

Coming to accessories, there’s up to 70 percent off and up to 30 percent cashback on the purchase of power banks, keyboards, and mouses. There’s up to 70 percent off and up to 25 percent cashback on headphones, headsets, pen drives, and memory cards. Also, there is up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on external hard drives as well, and up to 50 percent off and up to 25 percent cashback on speakers.

Apart from this, Paytm is also offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback select smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Gionee, and Apple. Check out Paytm Mall on the Paytm app to see all the offers and more listed above.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.