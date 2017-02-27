Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Paytm Mall App Launched for Standalone E-commerce Services

 
27 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Paytm Mall App Launched for Standalone E-commerce Services

Highlights

  • Paytm on Monday launched its standalone e-commerce app Paytm Mall
  • Paytm Mall has all the categories, and cashbacks, you're used to on Paytm
  • Paytm also updated its main app with some new features

Paytm has launched Paytm mall, a standalone e-commerce app. For years, Paytm has run its mobile wallet and e-commerce divisions together, and you use the same app to access both sides of the business. However, the company has been planning to separate the two as the wallet becomes a part of its payments bank, and the launch of Paytm Mall shows that this is now happening. Interestingly, Paytm Mall also evokes the name T-Mall, one of China’s biggest e-commerce players, and a part of the Alibaba Group, which is an investor in Paytm.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Paytm was raising $200 million from Alibaba, for its e-commerce business. Alibaba is also an investor in Snapdeal, and in 2016, was contemplating entering the country as a standalone entity in India. This investment in Paytm would show that it has chosen a way forward in India, at a time when Snapdeal is in trouble, clearly strapped for cash.

The Paytm Mall app was launched on Monday, and has all the expected categories, such as electronics, fashion, furnishings, and so on. As usual for Paytm's marketplace, there are plenty of cashback offers, which will fill up your Paytm wallet in lieu of a discount. In that sense, the new app seems to simplify the Paytm experience, with shopping and wallet not having to compete for attention, while the features and experience remain otherwise the same.

The main Paytm app was also updated recently - on Friday, according to a blog post. The update promises faster responses and better experience, and has added new uses such as paying loan instalments, and simplifying utility bill payments. There's also a sample electricity bill feature that's been added, which lets you see sample bills for different service providers that highlight the different fields, so you can more easily find the relevant information on your own bill.

The Paytm Mall app itself looks and functions a lot like the main Paytm app - tap the mall button on the latter's navigation pane, and the experience seems largely identical. Does this indicate that the mall is going to go away entirely from the main Paytm app? On Monday, Paytm announced that it has crossed 200 million wallets, so it might feel that it is beneficial to let transactions take the focus on the new app.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Tags: Paytm, Paytm Mall, Paytm E-Commerce, paytm wallet, Alibaba, T mall, Taobao
Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XZs, XA1, XA1 Ultra Smartphones Launched at MWC 2017
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Paytm Mall App Launched for Standalone E-commerce Services
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi 3S Prime: What to Buy?
  2. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  3. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  4. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  5. Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon
  6. Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?
  7. Sony Launches Four New Smartphones at MWC 2017
  8. Nokia at MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, and All Other Nokia Announcements
  9. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launched at MWC 2017; Coming to India in March
  10. Nokia 3310: What's in a Name? As It Turns Out, Everything
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.