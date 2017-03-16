Paytm has quietly launched its new Paytm Canada app catering to the Canadian market. The new app dubbed Paytm Canada has been spotted on the App Store seemingly confirming the launch of services in Canada. With the launch, Paytm will be available to users in Canada apart from India.

The app description for Paytm Canada says, "Use the Paytm Canada app to make secure, instant, and seamless bill payments nation-wide. While you're at it, you can pay for your family's bills anywhere in Canada or India." The App Store listing claims that users can pay via Paytm Canada at thousands of Canadian billers.

Unfortunately, there has been no formal announcement from the company on launch of services in Canada. Gadgets 360 has written to Paytm for a comment on the availability of Paytm Canada, and will update the story when we hear from the company. The listing was first spotted by Twitter user Preshit Deorukhkar who also shared a screenshot of the app.

"Paytm Canada offers a quick, easy, and secure way to make Canadian as well as Indian mobile bill payments. Looking out for you, that's what Paytm Canada will do!"

The App Store listing shows release date as March 16, and lists compatible devices such as iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 10 or later. The screenshot at the App Store shows the Paytm Canada interface divided in two segments for paying Canadian bills and pay Indian bills. The Paytm Canada app promotes that it allows paying Indian mobile bills using Canadian credit cards.

For payment to Canadian billers, the app description notes that bill payments will be processed within 24 to 48 hours. For For Indian postpaid mobile bill payments, payments will be processed within 2 to 3 hours.

The Canada service launch doesn't come as a surprise considering the company's Paytm Labs is located in Canada. Paytm's Harinder Takhar, who joined back in 2012 as CEO, in a recent interview to canadianbusiness.com told that the company is building a back-end system in Toronto.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.