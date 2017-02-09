Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Paytm App Now Features Option to Book an Uber

 
09 February 2017
Highlights

  • Book a Ride will be seen in latest version of Paytm app
  • The new feature is present under the Book on Paytm section
  • Users will still need the Uber app installed on their mobiles

Uber, Paytm on Thursday announced a new tie-up that sees the Uber ride booking facility integrated within the Paytm app.

Paytm app users will now see Uber listed under the Book on Paytm section of the app. Tapping on it will direct users to the Uber app, with Paytm as a payment option. Users will be able to book instantly from their current location, the companies said.

"Paytm has been helping India move towards digital payments in a cashless ecosystem and we’re thrilled to announce our integration with the Paytm app to offer more seamless options for our rider," Uber said in press release.

uber paytm screenshot uber

Uber earlier this week launched UberHIRE in India, allowing riders to book cabs for up to 12 hours. In order to avail this new feature, users need to open the Uber app on their mobile and slide over to the UberHIRE option. Then, they are required to set their pickup location and request the ride.

The minimum fare for UberHIRE ranges between Rs. 449 - Rs. 649 for 2 hours and up to 30km. After this point, riders will be charged Rs. 2 per minute and Rs. 12 per kilometre - pricing and cancellation charges will vary from city to city, Uber said. Further, users can hold their Uber ride up to a maximum duration of 12 hours. At the end of the trip, the total fare is calculated based on the distance and duration of the trip.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Tags: Apps, Android, Apple, India, Paytm, Uber
