Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Paytm for Android Now Allows Users to Send Contacts Money via Phonebook

 
03 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Paytm for Android Now Allows Users to Send Contacts Money via Phonebook

Highlights

  • Users can send money directly through Phonebook
  • Paytm said to introduce messaging feature soon to its app
  • Messaging features have been tipped to come in upcoming weeks

Paytm is one of the most popular mobile wallet apps that are currently being used in India and now the app allows users to send money to their contacts in an easier manner than before. Paytm users on Android can now send the money to their friends or family simply through their Phonebook by going to the particular contact.

In order to send money to desired contact, Paytm users need to open the Contact list and select the contact. Then they need to tap on Send Money option. Then users need to enter the required amount and proceed to pay. The company announced the new feature through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

To recall, recently a report suggested that Paytm is planning to introduce a messaging feature very soon and that this feature can be rolled out in coming weeks. It was pointed out that the company will be directly puting itself up against the likes of WhatsApp messaging service, which itself plans to introduce UPI payments service integration within the app later this year.

Interestingly, the rumours of messaging feature introduction have come around after Paytm enjoyed a boom thanks to the demonetisation initiative last year, and now it seems the company is looking to maintain its user base by offering easy transfer features and introducing messaging capabilities.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Paytm Phonebook Money Transfer, Paytm Money Transfer, Paytm For Android, Apps, Android, Paytm
How to Check PAN Card Validity Status Now That 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Have Been Deactivated
Take-Two Won’t Commit to Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC; Says PC Gamers Are ‘Very Important’
Paytm for Android Now Allows Users to Send Contacts Money via Phonebook
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Launches Flip Phone With Dual Full-HD Displays
  2. BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Dates, Offers Announced: All You Need to Know
  4. Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus With Metal Unibody Design Launched
  5. Infinix Note 4 and Infinix Hot 4 Pro First Impressions
  6. Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 999 Today in Flipkart Sale: Check Out Offer Details
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Goes on Sale in India Today via Online Stores
  8. Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the UK, Nokia Camera App Hits Google Play
  9. Free 4G Phones Are on the Way for India - With a Catch
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.