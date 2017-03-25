Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Opera Mini for Android Update Brings Faster Access to Downloads, Facebook Notification Bar, and More

 
25 March 2017
Opera Mini for Android Update Brings Faster Access to Downloads, Facebook Notification Bar, and More

Highlights

  • The new update is available via Play Store
  • The update will now scan for downloadable content on sites like Facebook
  • Facebook notification bar can now be added to the app drawer

Opera Mini is a popular browser on mobile platforms for its data saving functionality and customisations. Opera has rolled out a new update for Opera Mini for Android that brings a few new features.

The update extends the browser's compression technology allowing users to now save pages for offline use, compressing the page to as little as 10 percent of its original size. The compression works so that the essential content is saved minus the "unwanted frills", as the update describes it.

A notable new feature, available you are in the Extreme data savings mode, automatically scans social media, MP3, and movie download sites for direct download links. The downloadable content will show up in a drop-down menu right at the top of your screen, making it easy for you to find you were looking for. The auto scan feature includes sites like Facebook, Pagalworld, Tubidy, DJPunjab and more. Opera says the list will continue to grow in the coming days.

opera mini facebook update opera

A Facebook notification bar can now be added to the app drawer once you've logged into Facebook using the updated Opera Mini for Android. The notification bar will keep you updated on any new friend requests, direct messages, mentions among other things.

The new Opera Mini update also gets a built-in artificial intelligence-powered newsfeed feature which learns the user's reading habits to suggest more relevant news. This feature, however, is currently under testing in select countries including India.

Apart from the ones already mentioned, the new update brings improvements to the download manager UI and several other bug fixes to make it smooth. Android uses can download the updated Opera Mini for Android app from the Play Store.

Tags: Opera, Opera Mini, Opera Mini Update, Mobile Browser, Apps, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Opera Mini for Android Update Brings Faster Access to Downloads, Facebook Notification Bar, and More
 
 

