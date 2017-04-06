As IPL 2017 fever is beginning to catch on, Opera Cricket feature has now been added to the Opera Mini browser on Android with the latest update. It helps users stay up-to-date with all the cricket-related action. Opera Cricket will provide users with live scores, commentary, video, notifications, and more. The latest update is already available on Google Play store.

Post the update, Opera Mini users on Android will see a Get Started banner to activate the Opera Cricket feature and will enable users to track scores, stats, and watch videos immediately without having to download other apps, the company said in its release. There are two sections - What's on and Results. The former provides users with updates during the on-going matches, and provides final scores "in a blink" by making use of Opera Mini's cloud technology, the company said. Further, Opera says that there will be live ball-by-ball commentary for the "biggest" games.

The users can subscribe to individual matches and receive notification when the matches begin. "Just toggle the button to the left of the selected matches to receive the start-time notification," company said in release.

Users can watch video highlights with the help of Opera Cricket and will not have to download separate apps to catch the matches, Opera said.

"We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don't want to miss out any match," Sunil Kamath, VP of South East Asia Pacific at Opera Software, was quoted as saying in the release. "Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season," he added.