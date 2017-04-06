Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Opera Mini Android Gets Opera Cricket Help Stay Up to Date on IPL 2017 Live Scores and More

 
06 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Opera Mini Android Gets Opera Cricket Help Stay Up to Date on IPL 2017 Live Scores and More

Highlights

  • The update is already available on the Google Play store
  • Users can set notifications for individual matches
  • Live ball-by-ball commentary will be available for select matches

As IPL 2017 fever is beginning to catch on, Opera Cricket feature has now been added to the Opera Mini browser on Android with the latest update. It helps users stay up-to-date with all the cricket-related action. Opera Cricket will provide users with live scores, commentary, video, notifications, and more. The latest update is already available on Google Play store.

Post the update, Opera Mini users on Android will see a Get Started banner to activate the Opera Cricket feature and will enable users to track scores, stats, and watch videos immediately without having to download other apps, the company said in its release. There are two sections - What's on and Results. The former provides users with updates during the on-going matches, and provides final scores "in a blink" by making use of Opera Mini's cloud technology, the company said. Further, Opera says that there will be live ball-by-ball commentary for the "biggest" games.

The users can subscribe to individual matches and receive notification when the matches begin. "Just toggle the button to the left of the selected matches to receive the start-time notification," company said in release.

Users can watch video highlights with the help of Opera Cricket and will not have to download separate apps to catch the matches, Opera said.

"We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don't want to miss out any match," Sunil Kamath, VP of South East Asia Pacific at Opera Software, was quoted as saying in the release. "Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season," he added.

Tags: Opera Cricket, Opera Mini Cricket, Apps, Android, Opera
Nubia Z17 mini With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
Airtel Says It Has Doubled Mobile Sites in the Last 2 Years
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Opera Mini Android Gets Opera Cricket Help Stay Up to Date on IPL 2017 Live Scores and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Which Is Cheaper?
  2. Bezos Is Selling $1 Billion of Amazon Stock a Year to Fund Rocket Venture
  3. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moto G5 Review
  5. Sony Argues OnePlus 3T Amitabh Bachchan Ad Infringes Its KBC Copyright
  6. Honor 6C With 5-Inch Display, 3020mAh Battery Launched
  7. Nubia Z17 mini With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Panaromic 360-Degree Camera
  9. Xiaomi Denies Using 'Sub-Standard' Chipsets in Its Devices in India
  10. Sansui Launches an Entry-Level Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.