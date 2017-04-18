Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola, Uber Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Sees No Serious Impact

 
18 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Ola, Uber Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Sees No Serious Impact

Highlights

  • SDAD claimed that more drivers will join the protest from afternoon
  • App-based cab aggregators resorted to surge-pricing on some routes
  • Auto and taxi unions have decided not to participate in the strike

A one-day strike called by Ola and Uber drivers in Delhi had no major impact on Tuesday as commuters easily found cabs to reach their destination during the morning rush hours.

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which has given a call for the strike, claimed that more drivers will join the protest from afternoon onwards against "low fares".

Although cabs were easily available on several routes, app-based cab aggregators resorted to surge-pricing on some routes.

The situation remained normal as the auto and taxi unions have decided not to participate in the strike.

Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union (yellow-black taxis) said they will work as usual.

"We will not support the strike in Delhi," Rajendra Soni, the general secretary of both the associations, said.

SDAD, which claims to represent to 1.25 lakh drivers of Ola and Uber, has demanded that fares be increased from existing Rs. 6 per km to around Rs. 20 per km. They also demand abolition of the 25 percent commission the drivers are charged by companies.

In February this year, a strike called by SDAD had hit hard the commuters in Delhi-NCR as most of Ola-Uber drivers remained off road for 13 days.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, Ola, Ride Hailing Apps, Apps, New Delhi, Transportation, India, Uber Strike, Ola Strike
Samsung Galaxy S8's Dedicated Bixby Button Can No Longer Be Easily Reconfigured After Update
Snapchat User Data Allegedly Leaked by Indian Hackers in Response to 'Poor Country' Remark
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Ola, Uber Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Sees No Serious Impact
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  2. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Will Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Images Leak Ahead of Expected Wednesday Launch
  5. Lenovo Smartphones, Laptops Get Discounts and Offers on Flipkart
  6. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  7. Samsung Doesn't Want You to Reconfigure the Galaxy S8's Bixby Button
  8. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.