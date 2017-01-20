Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Ola Play In-Car Entertainment Platform Now Available to All Customers via Prime Play

 
20 January 2017
Ola Play In-Car Entertainment Platform Now Available to All Customers via Prime Play

Highlights

  • Ola Play was so far exclusively available for Ola Select customers
  • Ola Play is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi
  • Platform to extend to more than 50,000 Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017

Cab aggregator Ola on Friday extended Ola Play, its in-care entertainment platform for ride-sharing, to all of its customers through Prime Play category.

Launched in November 2016, Ola Play was so far exclusively available for Ola Select customers and has supposedly led to the growth of Ola's premium subscription category.

Opening up Prime Play category for its Select users attracted thousands of new users for Select subscription, resulting in over 300 percent growth.

Ola Play is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi and is expected to be extended to more than 50,000 Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017.

The company says that beyond offering a "highly personal experience for users during their rides, Ola Play also allows various partners like Apple Music, Sony LIV, AIB, TVF, Audio Compass, and Fynd, to build a high quality interactive experience for users."

"With Ola Play, our aim is to create an experience that is better than owning a car. In the ride-sharing world, both drivers and riders are customers and Play has solved both their needs in a unique manner. The response from our Ola Select customers has been phenomenal and a vast majority of current users requested Prime Play rides for all their travel requirements. While Ola Select customers will continue to be patrons of this platform, we are excited to offer Prime Play for all Ola customers as we continue to transform the ride-sharing experience in India," said Ankit Jain, Head of Ola Play, in a statement.

"Sony LIV recognised the changing face of mobility, very early on. Partnering with Ola to offer interesting, curated content for its Select customers was a good starting point. We have received encouraging response from Select users so far, and are extremely excited about reaching out to a larger audience base of all Ola customers, as we start to penetrate deeper into the audience mindspace, and entertain and engage them on the move with our unique content offerings," says Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head - Digital Business, Sony LIV.

Written with inputs from IANS

Tags: Ola, Ola Play, Ola Prime, Car Entertainment, Ride Hailing App, Apps
China's Largest Chip Company to Build $30 Billion Semiconductor Factory
Ola Play In-Car Entertainment Platform Now Available to All Customers via Prime Play
 
 

