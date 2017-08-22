Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola Partners Google to Bring 'Outstation' Cabs to Maps

 
22 August 2017
Ola Partners Google to Bring 'Outstation' Cabs to Maps

Highlights

  • Ola has partenered Google to show Outstation cabs in Maps
  • Users who search for outstation locations will be suggested Ola cabs
  • This move enables bookings from 23 cities to over 215 one-way routes

Ride-hailing app Ola on Tuesday announced an inter-city travel partnership with Google that would help long-distance commuters discover Ola's "Outstation" category on Google Maps.

The move enables bookings from 23 cities to over 215 one-way routes in the country.

In the coming weeks, the integration would be expanded to 500 routes.ola outstation google maps Ola

"Google and Ola, have been joining forces time and again with a strategic goal in mind - enhancing customer experience and catering to a wide number...," said Vijay Ghadge, Vice President of Operations at Ola, in a statement.

"Ola Outstation has gained significant prominence in the past year since its launch and this association takes us a step further in making the category as reliable and convenient as intra-city commute," he added.

Once the destination is keyed in on Google Maps, the commuter can navigate to the transit tab and choose Ola as the commute option and he or she would be taken directly to the booking screen on the Ola app.

In October 2016, Ola integrated its intra-city cab travel options with Google Maps, enabling customers to discover cab options with estimated fares and the estimated time of arrival.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Ola, Ola Cabs, Ola Outstation, Google Maps, Apps, India
Ola Partners Google to Bring 'Outstation' Cabs to Maps
 
 

