Ola Integrates UPI Payments, Says Now Available to All Android Users

After offering the service to a limited number of users on Android, Ola on Monday announced that UPI payment integration is available for Android users, while iOS users can expect it in the near future. Notably, several Android users at Gadgets 360 were unable to see Pay by UPI option in the latest version of the app, though the company assures us the service is now available to all users.

Ola customers now have the Pay by UPI option, apart from cash, credit/ debit card option, and Ola Money. Once the customers enter their unique UPI handle on the payment page, a 'make payment' request appears on the screen. The customers can then enter their 4-6 digit unique UPI transaction PIN and the transaction is complete.

Speaking on the development, Pallav Singh, SVP - Ola Money, said, "At Ola, we are committed to the shared vision of a 'Digital India'; and extending the benefits of a cashless economy to more Indians will only further this vision. Payments through UPI will be much faster and convenient; and we will continue to innovate and adopt similar integration with other platforms to create a robust payment mechanism."

Ola was in the news over the weekend for its April Fools' Day prank - called Ola Wheels. Meant for ultra-short commutes within buildings, the 'wheels' are electric scooters that can take you from one place to another if you are unable to move even a little bit.

"Wheels is integrated into the Ola App. Just open the 'Wheels' icon on the Ola app which will appear if you open the app. Even though he is still in Beta, we have covered a large number of corporate business zones for now and are looking to expand this very soon," explains Ola.