Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola for Android Now Offering UPI Payment Option to Select Users

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Ola for Android Now Offering UPI Payment Option to Select Users

Highlights

  • The updated Ola app for Android is currently live on Google Play
  • The UPI feature is presently accessible by a select few users
  • This will let Ola users pay for rides directly from their bank accounts

Jumping on the bandwagon of new-age digital payments in India, Ola has updated its Android app to accept payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With the UPI service, Ola users will be able to pay for the rides directly from their bank account, in addition to already available Ola Money, and credit/ debit card payment options. The UPI payment method is available in the latest Android version (v4.2.9) of the Ola app on Google Play, but as the company notes, it is currently only accessible by a select few users.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) enables cashless payments across different merchants directly from the bank account without an involvement of third party entity like payment gateways, e-wallets etc. It also lets you get rid of a requirement to input IFSC code, bank name/ branch to transfer payments online. With UPI, a user gets a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) that starts with the preferred username followed by an '@' symbol and bank's name. A four-digit PIN is also required every time for security purposes.

As we mentioned, Ola is rolling out the UPI payment method starting with a handful of users. The release notes on Google Play mention - "More ways to go cashless: Now add UPI ID as a payment method & pay for your Ola rides directly from your bank account. Available for a select few users."

At the time of writing this article, we could not find the option in our Ola app for Android. It appears the Indian ride-hailing company is testing the feature with a limited number of users to assess feasibility before rolling it out to a wider audience. Ola's listing on Google Play highlights the arrival of UPI payment method. You can check if the feature is available to you inside the latest version of the Ola app for Android.

Nevertheless, users still have cashless payments options to go for in the app like Ola Money and online card payments. It is worth mentioning that Ola Money can be used for payments other than the cab service, like mobile recharges, online shopping etc.

Other new features introduced in Ola v4.2.9 for Android include the ability to apply coupons on Ola Share rides. It also brings the Ola Share Pass referrals feature - something available only to a select few users.

Tags: Ola, Ola App, Android, UPI, Unified Payments Interface, Apps, India, Ola Money
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' Dump: What You Should Know About the CIA's Hacking Programme
Oppo Set to Launch Dual Selfie Camera Smartphone in India on March 23
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Ola for Android Now Offering UPI Payment Option to Select Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and Others React to WikiLeaks CIA Dump
  2. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  3. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  4. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  5. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  6. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
  7. Flipkart Now Said to Be Looking to Raise Up to $1 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  9. Latest OnePlus Leak Gets the Web Talking
  10. Vivo Y25 Budget Smartphone With 4G Support and 1GB of RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.