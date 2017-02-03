Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Ignores India, Most of the World for Fire Emblem Heroes Launch

 
03 February 2017
Nintendo Ignores India, Most of the World for Fire Emblem Heroes Launch

Highlights

  • Only 39 countries get Fire Emblem Heroes at launch
  • India and China, two of the biggest smartphone markets have been ignored
  • This is in contrast to Super Mario Run, which enjoyed a global release

As Nintendo’s second smartphone game - Fire Emblem Heroes - releases, it appears the company has decided to ignore most of the world.

According to the official site for the game, the list of countries that it is planned that the game will become available in, are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android: Everything You Need to Know

Nintendo added that the game may be released in additional countries in the future. This is in stark contrast to Super Mario Run that saw a global release, India included on the same day.

Rather, it harks back to how the company released Miitomo — the company’s social networking app. Countries such as India could only obtain it officially eight months after the rest of the world. If you can’t wait for the official release and are on iOS, you can switch your country to one that the game is available in. On Android, you can sideload the game similar to what most gamers needed to do for Pokemon Go.

Hopefully, the wait for Fire Emblem Heroes to hit officially won’t be that long. Nonetheless, it does put a damper on the expectations of its fans. When Nintendo announced its foray into mobile we were hopeful that it would afford the company entry into untapped markets like China and India.

Why Nintendo Making Mobile Games Is Great News for Everyone

However, this doesn't seem to be the case. Rather, it's simply representative of how insular the Kyoto-based firm is to ground realities - the audience on smartphones doesn't necessarily reside in its traditional markets.

We discussed Fire Emblem Heroes on Transition, our gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Ziox Astra Zing+
