Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes Arrives on Android and iOS on February 2

 
19 January 2017
Highlights

  • Fire Emblem Heroes arrives February 2
  • The game will be available on Android and iOS
  • Heroes is free-to-play with optional IAPs

After the release of Super Mario Run last month, Nintendo has announced its next smartphone game – Fire Emblem Heroes. Unlike the adventures of the Italian plumber, the new game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases, and will release simultaneously on both Android and iOS on February 2.

Nintendo isn’t targeting a worldwide release for Heroes, though. India isn’t a part of the list of countries targeted for launch, which includes the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. For what it’s worth, Nintendo has stated that “additional countries may be added”.

A mix of strategy and role-playing, Fire Emblem games involve tactical elements and depth that “that increases with every move you make”. The smartphone version has been redesigned from the ground up – especially the maps, which have been built with an 8x6 grid – and features an all-new storyline involving two new kingdoms, Emblian Empire and Askran Kingdom.

You’ll be able to play with existing characters from the Fire Emblem universe, and new Heroes created by artist Yusuke Kozaki, who has previously worked on other Fire Emblem titles, Awakening and Fates.

Beyond the main story, there will be other game modes as well – including Training Tower, with adaptive difficulty levels that are meant to be replayed; Arena Duels, a multiplayer mode with a leaderboard that defines your rewards; and Hero Battles, which include different battle scenarios for a limited period.

All these modes will allow you to develop your Heroes’ skills and abilities, which is what the game is about after all. Battles in Heroes will be turn-based, suited for “on-the-go play”, Nintendo claims. The iconic “weapon triangle system”, present in earlier Fire Emblem titles, will be present in Heroes as well.

Nintendo also added that the game would receive free updates after launch, and just like Super Mario Run, you’ll need a persistent internet connection to play Heroes.

In the build-up to the release, the company is also launching a “Choose Your Legends” event, where you can choose and vote for a favourite character from years past. The ones that come out on top will be included in Heroes as “special versions”.

You can pre-register on Google Play if you wish to be notified of the availability of Fire Emblem Heroes on February 2. The game has yet to be listed on the App Store.

Akhil Arora

