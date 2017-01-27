Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen’s latest game is now available on Android and iOS. The game is called Ninja Spinki Challenges and it gets just as difficult as Nguyen’s previous games - Flappy Bird and Swing Copters.

Ninja Spinki Challenges is all about quick reflexes. You play as a ninja and you quickly find out that it’s not all fun and games being one. With enemies of increasing difficulty attacking you from all sides, you’ll find yourself struggling to survive quite soon.

The game comprises six types of challenges, each involving different mechanics. Basic challenges include jumping over obstacles and using shuriken to destroy foes. Soon enough you’ll come across challenges that require you to move up and down the screen (along with left and right) to evade wave after wave of foes.

Each of the first six challenges requires you to survive for 10 seconds. When you manage that, you unlock an endless mode for each challenge. In the endless mode you’ll have to survive as long as you can, much like Flappy Bird. When the ninja dies, you can choose to bring it back to life by watching a video ad or just try again from the beginning. Ninja Spinki Challenges lets you continue a challenge just once, so if you die twice, you’ll just have to retry the challenge.

When you complete a challenge, it unlocks the next level for the same challenge. For instance, you managed to survive for 10 seconds in challenge 1, you’ll unlock challenge 7, where you’ll have to survive the same foes for 20 seconds. There are a total of 30 such levels in Ninja Spinki Challenges.

Ninja Spinki Challenges has the same 8-bit graphics we saw in Nguyen’s previous games. It features chiptune music which can feel addictive or irritating depending on how you’re doing in the game.

Ninja Spinki Challenges is free to download on Android and iOS.