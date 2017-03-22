Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Now Supports Firefox for Linux

 
22 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Netflix Now Supports Firefox for Linux

Highlights

  • You can watch Netflix via Firefox on Linux
  • Only Chrome was supported earlier
  • 4K support coming to more browsers, soon

Netflix will now work for Firefox users on Linux, the streaming service announced via its technology-dedicated blog on Tuesday.

“Starting today, users of Firefox can also enjoy Netflix on Linux,” the statement reads. “This marks a huge milestone for us and our partners, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that helped make it possible.”

Previously, only Google Chrome users could run Netflix while using the open-source Linux operating system. Linux constitutes around 4 percent of Internet users, according to the most recent data available.

Engadget notes that Firefox users could mask the browser’s identity as Chrome as a workaround earlier, but now it’s officially supported. It’s good to see Netflix’s team of developers roll out support for ecosystems that must form a fraction of the Internet population, let alone Netflix’s own watching crowd.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Talks India Pricing, Film Distribution, and Why Ratings Are Kept Secret

The more important work remains on the premium end of video technology, such as 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR). Currently, the only way to run Netflix’s chest of 4K content on a PC, is to use Microsoft Edge on Windows 10, which is the only browser that supports the necessary DRM restrictions. The requirements don’t stop with the software – you’ll also need the latest 7th-gen Intel Core processor.

Netflix says it’s working to bring 4K support for other platforms “soon”. As for HDR, they are simply “looking ahead” now. In the meantime, you’re better off sticking with a Netflix recommended TV to get the ultimate 4K HDR experience, or grab the LG G6 when it arrives in a month or two.

Tags: Netflix, Firefox, Mozilla, Linux
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

RBI Master Directions 2017: What You Need to Know About the New Mobile Wallet Guidelines
Unboxed Mobiles
Netflix Now Supports Firefox for Linux
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. New iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Variants Launched: Here's the India Price
  2. Here Are the Top Deals in the Flipkart Electronics Sale
  3. Top New Features in Android O
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Video, DeX Station, Power Banks Leaked
  6. OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight
  7. Android O Developer Preview Released; Brings Picture-in-Picture and More
  8. Samsung Pay Launched in India; UPI Integration Announced
  9. Moto G5 Plus Review
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.