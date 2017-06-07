Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NetApp Launches Its First Startup Accelerator in Bengaluru

 
07 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NetApp Launches Its First Startup Accelerator in Bengaluru

Highlights

  • NetApp Excellerator programme was launched by NetApp in Bengaluru
  • The applications for the four-month programme are now open for startups
  • NetApp will provide an equity-free grant of $15,000 to the startups

US-based storage and data management company NetApp on Wednesday announced the launch of the NetApp Excellerator programme in Bengaluru, the company's first startup nurturing initiative in the country.

The programme was launched at the new 15-acre NetApp campus in Bengaluru in the presence of IT expert Mohandas Pai, partners, venture capitalists, startups and customers.

"The tech industry is going through a transformational shift with data right at the centre. Through the NetApp Excellerator programme, we would like to encourage and support start-ups and provide them with an opportunity to graduate to their next phase of growth," said Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India, in a statement.

The applications for the four-month programme are now open for startups. NetApp will provide an equity-free grant of $15,000 (roughly Rs. 9.6 lakhs) to the startups after the completion of the programme.

Selected startups will receive technology and business mentorship as well as access to markets and investors to realise the full potential of their ideas and products in the global marketplace.

Applications are invited from startups working in the areas related to IoT, cloud, big data and analytics, machine learning, virtualisation, data security, storage and data management, and other adjacent areas.

The NetApp Excellerator program will provide startups with access to collaboration and productivity tools, co-working space out of the company's global centre of excellence in Bengaluru as well as networking opportunities with potential investors, partners and customers.

Selected startups will have access to NetApp platforms and technologies, tools, co-working space, HR, marketing, legal and tech support.

"Through the NetApp Excellerator programme, we seek to engage with promising entrepreneurs contributing to diverse set of tech areas," added Ajeya Motaganahalli, Director, NetApp India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NetApp, NetApp Excellerator, Bengaluru, Apps, India
iOS 11 to Prevent Apps From Accessing Location Data at All Times, New Offload Unused Apps Feature Spotted
NetApp Launches Its First Startup Accelerator in Bengaluru
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo f1s
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  2. WhatsApp Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and Reply Shortcut
  3. OnePlus 5 Will Be Launched on June 20, India Launch Set for June 22
  4. iOS 11 Said to Bring Easy Wi-Fi Sharing, Animated GIF Support, and More
  5. India Price of All New Products Apple Announced on Monday
  6. Samsung Galaxy J (2017) Series Smartphones Launched in 3 Models
  7. OnePlus 5 Looks Like the iPhone 7 Plus, Leaked Renders Suggest
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale in India Today: Time, Variants, Where to Buy
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Microsoft Surface Mobile Leak Tips 'On-Table' Projection, Two Variants
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.