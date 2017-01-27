One of the most well-known video games of all time - Myst - has finally been released on Android and can be purchased from Google Play in India at Rs. 470 ($6.99). The desktop version of the classic adventure puzzle game was initially released back in 1993 and was then ported to multiple other platforms over the last two decades.

The game leaves the players stranded over an island full of mysteries and requires them to solve puzzles in order for the story to unfold. Apart from the full Myst gameplay, realMyst has interaction guides to understand how to interact with objects as well as a bookmark feature to save and restore game progress, The Verge points out in its report. Notably, there are two distinct versions of the game - Myst and realMyst. The former features 2D graphics and the latter features 3D graphics with expanded exploration. realMyst is what's been released on Android on Thursday.

"realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime! Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Look lazily upward into the Channelwood Age trees. Relax next to the rippling fountain as the sun sets in the Selenitic Age. Spin around for a full panoramic tour of Sirrus' throne room. Seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age," the game's description reads on Google Play.

For the Android port of realMyst, which came to App Store back in 2012, original developer Cyan Worlds partnered with well-known mobile studio and publisher Noodlecake Games. The studio is popular for titles like Alto's Adventure and Chameleon Run. realMyst has a considerable download size of 700MB. The sequel to Myst, Riven, was launched back in 2010 on the App Store, and will also make its way to Android in the coming months - once again ported by Noodlecake. The original Myst made its way to the App Store back in 2009.

Nostalgia can prove to be a crucial factor for the success of a mobile video game, as proven recently by Pokemon Go. Even though realMyst is unlikely to imitate the success of the augmented-reality game, it is bound to please gamers around the world who have endeared the game in its various forms over last couple of decades.