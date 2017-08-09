Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Musical.ly Social Media App Is Coming to India

 
09 August 2017
Highlights

  • Musical.ly is a social media platform that lets people share short videos
  • Musical.ly has over 240 million registered users
  • Several popular names including Lada Gaga use Musical.ly

Musical.ly, a social media app that lets people create their own music and comic videos, is coming to India, the company told Gadgets 360. The launch of the app will happen in the country in a few weeks, it said.

Launched in 2014, Musical.ly allows users - "musers" as it likes to call them - to share short videos of themselves singing, dancing, or doing stand-up comedy with friends and followers. The company says it has over 240 million registered users globally, who share more than 15 million new "musical.lys" each day.

Think of YouTube, but with a better infrastructure for creators, that's essentially the pitch of Musical.ly. The company says many creators who have joined the platform have seen their fan base increase "exponentially" in only a few months. The company maintains a Creator Incubation Program to help new talent. The social media platform also has several big names like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Maroon 5 on the platform.

This year, the company expanded to launch original shows on the platform in partnership with MTV, NBCU, and Seventeen Magazine. It also added Apple Music integration, which allows paid subscribers of Apple's music streaming service to listen to full songs from within Musical.ly app.

In the run up to its launch, Musical.ly partnered with Ranbir Kapoor-starring Jagga Jasoos in India to let fans create videos with the star. In a prepared statement, Eric Zhou, head of global operations at the company said, "Considering the potential in India, we are not only committed to expand our creator base in India but also diversify the content creation on our platform as our audience is highly engaged in it. We look forward to work with the creators and partners who share the same passion and energy."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apps, Music, App, India, Android, iOS
