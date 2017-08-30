Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mumbai Floods: Uber, Ola Drop Surge Pricing, Offer Free Pool Rides

 
30 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Mumbai Floods: Uber, Ola Drop Surge Pricing, Offer Free Pool Rides

Photo Credit: AFP

Highlights

  • Uber and Ola are offering free pool rides in Mumbai
  • The financial hub witnesses the heaviest rainfall since 2005
  • Floods resulting from rains have paralysed train services

Uber and Ola have announced free rides and other concessions in Mumbai as the financial hub of the country witnesses the heaviest rainfall since 2005. The heavy monsoon rains have paralysed the transportation system in and around Mumbai, with some roads hit by inches of flood.

Uber has introduced free UberPool rides to people in Mumbai, helping the residents reach home. The ride-hailing company said promo code "MUMBAIRAINS" (you can apply it by opening Uber app, then going to Payments option, and tapping the Promo section) would allow people to avail free pool rides.

Ola, the largest ride-hailing service in the country, had introduced free Shuttle services across Mumbai for everyone, eliminating the need of booking a ride. Company's Shuttle services could help you connect to Powai Hiranandani - Bhayander via Western express Highway, Bandra Kurla Complex - Bhayandar via Western express Highway, Domestic Airport - Thane side via JVLR & then Eastern Express, Lower Parel, Currey Road - Thane via Lalbaugh Parel Central Route, Goregaon Hub Mall: Vasai via Western express Highway.

Additionally, Uber said it is suspending surge pricing -- dynamic pricing the company uses based on demand and supply volume -- in Mumbai. A source at Ola said the company has also suspended surge pricing on its platform. Both the companies warned that their cabs might take longer than usual to arrive at their pick-up spots during Mumbai floods.

The heavy rains, which are expected to continue throughout this week, have severely impacted the lives of the residents of Mumbai. "Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting," Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra wrote on Twiter, describing the situation as 'typhoon-like weather.' "Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai."

Floods resulting from rains have paralysed train services that millions of commuters rely on everyday. Several flights were also delayed due to poor visibility. Companies across the city have arranged for food and stay for employees that have been stuck in office. Many residents have also volunteered to provide shelter to those stranded.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, Mumbai, Ola, Transportation
Apple Pushes Studios to Offer 4K Content for Upcoming Apple TV at Lower Prices: Report
Uber Confirms Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as Its New CEO
Mumbai Floods: Uber, Ola Drop Surge Pricing, Offer Free Pool Rides
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  3. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus to Launch on September 12: Report
  4. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
  5. Nokia 6 Review
  6. Vodafone's New Rs. 392 Pack Offers Up to 28GB of Data, Unlimited Calls
  7. Moto G5 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India, Following Moto G5S Plus Launch
  8. Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features
  9. Uber, Ola Offer Free Rides in Mumbai as City Grapples With Flood
  10. Jio Phone Bookings Start Online and Offline: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.