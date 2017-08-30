Uber and Ola have announced free rides and other concessions in Mumbai as the financial hub of the country witnesses the heaviest rainfall since 2005. The heavy monsoon rains have paralysed the transportation system in and around Mumbai, with some roads hit by inches of flood.

Uber has introduced free UberPool rides to people in Mumbai, helping the residents reach home. The ride-hailing company said promo code "MUMBAIRAINS" (you can apply it by opening Uber app, then going to Payments option, and tapping the Promo section) would allow people to avail free pool rides.

Ola, the largest ride-hailing service in the country, had introduced free Shuttle services across Mumbai for everyone, eliminating the need of booking a ride. Company's Shuttle services could help you connect to Powai Hiranandani - Bhayander via Western express Highway, Bandra Kurla Complex - Bhayandar via Western express Highway, Domestic Airport - Thane side via JVLR & then Eastern Express, Lower Parel, Currey Road - Thane via Lalbaugh Parel Central Route, Goregaon Hub Mall: Vasai via Western express Highway.

Additionally, Uber said it is suspending surge pricing -- dynamic pricing the company uses based on demand and supply volume -- in Mumbai. A source at Ola said the company has also suspended surge pricing on its platform. Both the companies warned that their cabs might take longer than usual to arrive at their pick-up spots during Mumbai floods.

The heavy rains, which are expected to continue throughout this week, have severely impacted the lives of the residents of Mumbai. "Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting," Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra wrote on Twiter, describing the situation as 'typhoon-like weather.' "Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai."

Floods resulting from rains have paralysed train services that millions of commuters rely on everyday. Several flights were also delayed due to poor visibility. Companies across the city have arranged for food and stay for employees that have been stuck in office. Many residents have also volunteered to provide shelter to those stranded.