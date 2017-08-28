Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features

 
28 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features

Highlights

  • The modified Android Oreo Pixel Launcher is now available
  • It comes with many features such as pinch to overview
  • It can be installed on any non-Pixel devices

With Google's new mobile OS iteration Android Oreo now official, the first eligible devices such as the Pixel and Nexus smartphones have already started receiving it. One of the nifty features of the stock Android package is Google's own launcher that's now known as Pixel Launcher, after it was rebranded from Nexus Launcher last year. The Pixel Launcher in Android Oreo comes with more improvements and features, but is only confined to Pixel and Nexus devices. However, the modified Pixel Launcher that worked for a range of devices has now been updated with Android Oreo features and is now available.

The modified Pixel Launcher (version 2.1) has been developed by AmirZ, who was also responsible for breaking the exclusivity of Pixel Launchers and made them available for entire eligible range of Android smartphones in June this year. The Pixel Launcher version 2.1 brings a multitude of Android Oreo features like coloured notifications dots, ability to swipe down for notification panel from anywhere on the screen, ability to change system icon shapes without having to turn on developer options. There are improvements like the appearance of current data on Google Calendar app icon, pinch to overview, and pressing the date widget opens the default calendar app, among others.

pixel launcher oreo Pixel Launcher

Just like the previous modified Pixel Launcher that debuted in June, this one too has been built using the Android Open Source Project's Launcher3, but with personal modifications done by the developer. You also do need to root your device to run this launcher. The Pixel Launcher version 2.1 is not officially available on Google Play, but you can download the APK file from GitHub. However before installing it, you need to keep in your mind that you should uninstall the previous iterations of this app as the names of both the launchers are same - a potential cause for a conflict.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android Oreo, Android O, Pixel Launcher, Google, Apps, Pixel Launcher Android Oreo
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

In New Leap for AI: Computer Chips That Can Smell
Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Verified Accounts: Here's How It Will Work
  2. Game of Thrones Season 8 Release Date and Everything Else We Know So Far
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X With Dual Cameras in India on September 5
  4. Jio Phone Bookings, Redmi Note 5A & Note 8 Launch, More News This Week
  5. iPhone 7, iPhone SE, More Available With Cashback and Discounts on Amazon
  6. Some India Security Agencies Hit by Cyber Spying Malware: Report
  7. Jio Phone Bookings Start Online and Offline: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
  8. Sarahah Said to Be Secretly Uploading Your Contacts, Developer Responds
  9. Destiny 2 PC Beta:All You Need to Know
  10. Jio Phone Bookings Paused After 'Millions' Pre-Book a Unit
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.