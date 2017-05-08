Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MobiKwik Partners Bhopal Smart City Initiative for Payments

 
08 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
MobiKwik Partners Bhopal Smart City Initiative for Payments

Mobile wallet company MobiKwik, on Monday announced its association with web portal and mobile application Bhopal Plus, which is part of Bhopal smart city initiative.

Bhopal Plus facilitates government-citizen engagement and collaboration, as a step towards the national smart cities mission.

The tie-up will enable residents of Bhopal in paying taxes and bills for utility services such as electricity and water, digitally, MobiKwik said in a statement in Mumbai.

Bhopal Plus also provides a platform to apply for birth and death certificates, marriage registration and register complaints on civic amenities.

"This association is in line with our vision to support Digital India and the government's smart cities initiative," Bikram Bir Singh, Business Head at MobiKwik said.

MobiKwik and Bhopal Plus together would be incentivising users to do online transactions, which would further give impetus to the Digital India campaign.

"The partnership aims to bring better payment experiences for our users across the city...MobiKwik and Bhopal Municipal Corporation would be incentivising digitally paying users with 5 percent cash back on bill payments," Chandramauli Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation said.

MobiKwik has over 55 million plus users on its platform and currently powers payments for IRCTC, NHAI, GSRTC, Meru Cabs, BigBazaar, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, PVR, ShopClues, Myntra, Pepperfry among several others.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: MobiKwik, Internet, Apps, India
Edge of Tomorrow 2 Is Now Called Live Die Repeat and Repeat
MobiKwik Partners Bhopal Smart City Initiative for Payments
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  2. OnePlus 5 Might Feature 8GB of RAM, Leaked Screenshot Suggests
  3. Nubia M2 Lite Launched in India With 4GB RAM, 3000mAh Battery
  4. TRAI to Look Into Reliance Jio Complaints of Customised Retention Offers
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sale Dates Announced, E-Commerce Battle Set to Heat Up
  6. Android O Beta Is Coming Soon, Says Google, as Android Nougat Beta Ends
  7. Jio Broadband Connections, Nokia Phones, Oppo F3, and More News This Week
  8. Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) With 6-Inch Display, 4G VoLTE Launched at Rs. 9,100
  9. Nokia 6 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Gets Wider Rollout
  10. Micromax Evok Power Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.