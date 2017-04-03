MobiKwik Now Lets You Recharge Your Google Play Balance

Domestic mobile wallet major MobiKwik on Monday announced its association with Google Play where its users can watch movies, read books and enjoy games by paying through its platform.

With MobiKwik, users can add balance to their Google Play accounts directly from their MobiKwik wallet.

Vineet K. Singh, Chief Business Officer at MobiKwik said, "By associating with Google Play we want our customers to enjoy their cherished movies, read books, enjoy games and more without any problem. The users don't have to compromise with their wishes of purchasing any app on Google Play due to shortage of funds. MobiKwik takes every initiative to make our customers content and happy with our services."

This is how it works.

Click Google Play Icon on MobiKwik, add the desired amount to recharge and choose payment mode of your preference (debit card, credit card, netbanking, MobilKwik Wallet, or MobiKwik Cash Pick service).

Once the recharge is done, the user will receive an instant auto-update on the registered email ID.