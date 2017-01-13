MobiKwik App Now Available in 5 More Regional Languages

Domestic mobile wallet major MobiKwik on Thursday launched five more regional language versions of its mobile app for its users.

"We have launched further regional versions of our app in Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu languages. This move will further promote the adoption of digital wallet payments in rural India," said Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik, in a statement.

The app is now available in eight languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu - on the app's lighter variant MobiKwik Lite.

MobiKwik has also received the Bharat Bill Payment License with which, the company will be powering payments for all utility and convenience bills across India.

Earlier this week, the company announced zero surcharge on all transactions at petrol pumps and LPG gas payments.

"The announcement of zero surcharge on all petrol pumps and LPG transactions will benefit consumers and will motivate them to continue using digital payments," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

MobiKwik is currently accepted across petrol pumps and gas stations in 20 cities that includes all major Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum pumps in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others.

The company also powers digital payments for LPG companies like Indane, Bharat Gas and HP. MobiKwik has also launched a lighter version of its app named MobiKwik Lite in Hindi, English and Gujarati for tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.