Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Minecraft: Pocket Edition Won’t Get More Updates on Windows Phone: Report

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Minecraft: Pocket Edition Won’t Get More Updates on Windows Phone: Report

Highlights

  • Minecraft: Pocket Edition on Windows Phone remains in beta
  • The game will still have support on Android and iOS
  • Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition seems to be the likely future

Microsoft will no longer provide updates for Minecraft: Pocket Edition for Windows Phone 8.1 and Windows 10 Mobile, according to a new report.

Windows Central claims that sources familiar to Microsoft's plans have revealed that the company is stopping development of a game it owns for its own software, owing to the lack of interest from the user base. That has probably got something to do with the fact that Windows Phone is essentially an outlier in the smartphone OS race, dominated by Google's Android, and Apple's iOS.

With Microsoft poised to bring Windows 10 on ARM devices in the future, it seems that would be the way to go to salvage what's left of Windows on mobile devices. The company already makes Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition, which despite being a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app, is currently only available for PCs. It does support touch, however.

We've reached out to Microsoft for an official statement on the matter, and will update this story once we hear back.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition will still get support on Android, iOS, Amazon's Fire OS, Samsung Gear VR, and Apple TV. Pocket Edition was in the beta stage until last month, when it hit version 1.0. Unfortunately, that never happened with the Windows Phone version, which remains stuck on version 0.16.2.

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition, which is based on the Pocket Edition, recently exited beta as well. You can pick that up at Rs. 642 for now, after which the price will shoot up to Rs. 1,719 next week. Or you can continue playing the Windows Pocket Edition, which remains on the Windows Store for now, priced at Rs. 452.

Tags: Apps, Gaming, Minecraft, Minecraft App, Minecraft Pocket Edition, Windows Phone, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 10, Microsoft
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

ICICI vs PhonePe, and the Future of UPI
Micromax Bolt Q381
Minecraft: Pocket Edition Won’t Get More Updates on Windows Phone: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Launch in India Today, Watch the Live Stream Here
  4. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  5. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  6. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  7. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  8. Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones
  9. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  10. Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart, Jio Subscribers, and More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.