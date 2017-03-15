Remember Google's approach with Android Instant apps where users could utilise the app for a stipulated amount of time, before deciding whether to install it on the phone or not? Well, Microsoft is testing a similar feature on Windows 10 and is calling it Playable Ads. Just like the Google Play feature, Windows Store's Playable Ads will allow Windows 10 users to use the app for three minutes before deciding to download/ buy or not.

The Playable Ads program preview is now live in the Windows Dev Center for now, and is available only for limited preview. Once app developers start to use this feature in Windows Store, apps will have this feature more widely, and users will be able to stream the app for three minutes and then make a smart decision accordingly.

Users can abandon the app stream at any point of time based on the quality of the game, and is not blocked until the end of the game play to leave the ad. "Playable Ads are a completely new way for end users to interact with ads and apps. With this capability, end users never leave the current app. The ad click will result in inline expandable app streaming: for three minutes, the user can interact with the app as if it's already installed on his/her device. This gives the user time to decide if he or she wants to install the app. At the end of the streaming session, users can click on a link to install the app if the app experience met expectations," the company notes on its blog.

Apps with this feature enabled will have a new 'Try Now' button activated for them. Microsoft also notes that the developers won't have to do 'extra work' to activate this feature. The company itself does all the background work and activates the 'Try Now' button, and all the developer has to do is enable the feature by logging in, heading Dashboard > Promotions tab under the Main menu > New Campaign.