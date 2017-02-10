Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Microsoft's Cortana Virtual Assistant Now Holds Users to Promises Made in Emails

 
10 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft's Cortana Virtual Assistant Now Holds Users to Promises Made in Emails

Microsoft virtual assistant Cortana began holding people to their promises on Thursday.

At least, to commitments made in email messages.

"Now, Cortana can help you remember things you've said you would do in your emails -- without you even having to ask," partner group program manager Marcus Ash said in a blog post.

"Cortana automatically recognizes when you make a commitment in email messages and will proactively suggest a reminder to you to follow through at just the right time."

An update to Cortana - Microsoft's digital assistant infused with artificial intelligence - enables it to recognize and make note when people promise in messages to tend to tasks, according to Ash.

"We've all been in the situation where we've promised to do something in email, like send your boss a report by end of day, or purchase tickets to the movies for your date night," Ash said.

"But the day goes on, emails pile up, and you quickly forget. Now Cortana has your back."

People interested in using the feature will need to sign in to Cortana and give permission for it to peek into emails, according to Ash.

Tech giants Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft are all vying to develop the most sophisticated connected assistant.

Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa was one of the big winners at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, cropping up in TVs, cars, fridges and more.

Artificial intelligence is getting a foothold in people's homes, with personal assistants answering questions and controlling connected devices such as appliances or light bulbs.

Digital assistants already boast features such as reminding people of appointments entered into calendars and chiming in with advice to set out early if traffic is challenging.

Tags: Microsoft, Cortana, Email, Virtual Assistant, Apps, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility
Microsoft Lawsuit Versus Secret US Government Searches Moves Ahead
Zen Admire SXY
Microsoft's Cortana Virtual Assistant Now Holds Users to Promises Made in Emails
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi MIX Likely to Receive Android Nougat Update Soon
  2. YouTube Go, a Google for India App, Is Now Available to Download
  3. WhatsApp for Windows Phone Update Increases Media Sharing Limit to 30
  4. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  5. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  7. Six Things You Can Do on Android That You Can’t on an iPhone
  8. Android Nougat Now on Over 1 Percent of Active Devices, Says Google
  9. New Moto Mod Gives Your Moto Z a Wraparound LED Notification Light
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.