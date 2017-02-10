Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 to Be Launched on March 7

 
10 February 2017
Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 to Be Launched on March 7

Highlights

  • The Visual Studio 2017 will be released on March 7 keynote event
  • Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of the release of Visual Studio
  • The keynote will be livestreamed on March 7 and 8 this year

Microsoft is all set to release the Visual Studio 2017 integrated development environment (IDE) on its two-day long live-streamed event starting March 7. The Visual Studio 2017 launch is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the release of Visual Studio 97 back in 1997. The keynote event will feature the launch of Visual Studio 2017, demo-packed sessions on the new improvements in it in addition to the live training sessions on the last day.

The Redmond-based company has been internally testing this version of Visual Studio, which was dubbed 'Visual Studio Next' or 'Visual Studio '15' preview. Its first preview version clubbed with its suite of development tools was made public towards the end of March last year, and now it's ready to roll out for everyone on March 7. As we mentioned, the Visual Studio 2017 virtual launch will be followed by active online training sessions with intuitive demonstrations.

The Visual Studio 2017 will harbour a number of improvements as a complete suite of products and services like Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio InterDev. The focus will be on Microsoft Azure services as well so as to enable coders build its cloud-based apps. The improvements are also coming to the code navigation interface, IntelliSense, refactoring, and code debugging. Microsoft is also offering Xamarin in this version that will help developers build .NET-based Android, Windows, and iOS apps.

With this release, Microsoft is aiming to make web-apps development easier with ASP.NET, along with an attempt to make .NET Core more identical to the rest of .NET. This update also brings an improved Visual C to the Visual Studio. Microsoft says that the Visual Studio 2017 is designed to load and work faster and simpler than before by just letting you install only the preferred features.

As we said, the keynote will be live-streamed on Microsoft's website on March 7, while the entire changelog of Visual Studio 2017 is available here. Those interested in learning it should visit the same live-stream link for training sessions.

Tags: Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio, Microsoft
Shubham Verma

Shubham Verma

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 to Be Launched on March 7
 
 

