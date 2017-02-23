Microsoft is rolling out an update for Mail and Calendar apps for all Windows 10 users bringing 'architectural improvements' and many new features. The update includes introduction of the Focused Inbox feature that was first exclusive to the mobile version of the Mail app, and colour scheming for the Calendar app for better management of events and schedules.

Starting with the Mail app, Microsoft has introduced Focused Inbox that essentially bisects your incoming mail into two folders - Focused and Others. The Focused section will house all the important mails, while the Others section will house all the not-so-important mails like newsletters, brand discount announcements etc. This is similar to Gmail's methods of segregation into Primary, Social, and Promotions sections in its mail service.

There's also the inclusion of the @mention feature that lets you add any user as a recipient of the mail just by @mentioning them in the email message. Once you include that person's name with the @ prefix, that user will automatically be added as one of the recipients of the mail. Microsoft is only rolling out these features for Office 365 and Outlook.com accounts, and promises to roll them out for other accounts from different providers soon.

Coming to the Calendar app for Windows 10, Microsoft's latest update brings colour coding of events to help users form categories, and essentially scan the calendar to better understand how their week or day looks like. According to the Redmond-based company, this was one of the most requested features.

After the introduction of Holiday Calendars that lets you plan your travel in advance, there's also now an Interesting Calendars that allows you to track your interests. It could be your favourite TV show or sports team, you could just add them to Interesting Calendars, and the app will remind you when your next TV show will air or when your favourite sports team is playing next.

Microsoft did allow tracking of package delivery or ticket reservations, but now it shows them in a simplified summary cards format in your inbox and calendar enabling you to quickly access travel reservations and package delivery details, check for flights or change hotels and rental car reservations; and even sends reminders of these events. This feature is on by default, but you can configure it from 'events in email' settings in your account on the web.

Several other improvements have also been introduced including some improvements to the locations feature for calendar entries and an added option to use Skype for conference calls and online meetings. All of the above features have already started rolling out to Windows 10 users via an app update. You can check for an update for the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows Store.