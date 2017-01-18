Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Microsoft Testing Cortana on Android Lock Screen in Upcoming Update

 
18 January 2017
Microsoft Testing Cortana on Android Lock Screen in Upcoming Update

Photo Credit: mspoweruser.com

Highlights

  • The feature is currently being tested in Google Play
  • It should arrive in an upcoming update
  • Users will be able to access Cortana from the lock screen

Microsoft recently overhauled Cortana's design on Android and iOS, and now the company looks to make it more accessible on Android smartphone. The company is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to access the Cortana digital assistant by just swiping left or right on the Android lock screen.

Mspoweruser reports that Microsoft is looking to make Cortana more accessible on Android smartphones with this feature. The company is testing it with beta testers already, and looks to make it commercially available in the upcoming update.

The report says that once you update Cortana and open it, it will ask you for permission to enable 'Cortana on the lock screen'. By Clicking on 'Add Cortana to my lock screen', you will thereby create a shortcut for Cortana access on the lock screen. Once all of this is done, the circular Cortana logo will show up at the bottom of your Android lock screen, and by swiping left or right will start the digital assistant immediately.

This is another sly way Microsoft looks to increase Cortana's presence on other ecosystems. With the absence of Google Assistant on all Android smartphones, this might not be a bad option for all those who miss a digital assistant on their device.

It's important to reiterate that this feature is currently being tested with beta testers in the Google Play. Because this feature is in the testing phase, it could arrive in the stable app most likely in the next update. However, if you can't wait to use this feature, sign up for Cortana's beta testing here, and begin fiddling with it immediately.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

