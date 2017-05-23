US tech giant Microsoft has announced Microsoft Teams connector for Flow that enables users to alert team of any new activity by posting messages to an existing Teams channel.

Microsoft Teams is a chat-based workspace in Office 365 that bring together people, conversations and content, along with the tools that teams need.

Microsoft Flow is a service for automating workflow across the growing number of apps and SaaS services.

"The Teams connector enables you to alert your team of any new activity by posting messages to an existing Teams channel. Using the Teams connector in Flow, you can create workflows to automate complex processes while keeping your team in the loop about what's happening," the company said in a blog post.

"For example - you can build flows to monitor all activity on social media forums and alert your team about events that are unexpected or require action," the blog adds.

"A popular scenario in Flow is approvals. Imagine that you require approval for each new item added to a Sharepoint list. This item can be a new deal, vacation request, release detail, etc. Now you can setup a workflow to request approval for each new item and alert your team when the approval request is completed."

Microsoft Teams provides persistent, threaded chat to keep everyone engaged and informed and packs a library of emojis, GIFs, custom stickers and memes that gives people a fun way to express personality within their digital workspace.

Written with inputs from IANS