Microsoft Previews Touch Bar Support for Office Apps on MacBook Pro 2016

 
08 February 2017
Microsoft Previews Touch Bar Support for Office Apps on MacBook Pro 2016

Highlights

  • Microsoft had promised arrival of Touch Bar support for Office apps
  • Word, Outlook, Excel, and even Skype will get OLED panel shortcuts
  • The support has only been rolled out to Office Insider members

After announcing its arrival in October, Microsoft has finally brought Touch Bar support of Office apps on the new MacBook Pro 2016 models - in preview. This means that Word, Outlook, Excel and all other Office 2016 suite of apps can soon be accessed on the OLED panel on MacBook Pro Touch Bar devices.

Soon after the MacBook Pro 2016 models were unveiled, Microsoft announced Touch Bar support for Office apps to arrive soon. However, the company has only introduced support just now and that too for Insider Members only. This means only users who are 'Office Insider' members will be able to access the feature this week, and the rest will receive in the following months sometime. You can register to become an Office Insider member for Mac devices, but this will make your Office apps prone to bugs and issues.

For now, Office insider members on the slow ring for Mac will be able to preview the Touch Bar support for Office apps. If you're already a member, then you should receive the update automatically. Alternatively, you can check manually by heading to Help > Check for Updates and trigger the update manually.

The Verge reports that the new Touch Bar support for Office apps lists recently viewed Word document and lets you attach them on email easily. It brings a today view from Outlook to show calendar appointments for the day. Even Skype gets support for Touch Bar which lets you end or mute calls, and even enable video from the OLED panel. It also has a shortcut to let you active Skype for Business.

