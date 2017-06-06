Microsoft has updated its Outlook app, bringing contact editing to iOS while its Android counterpart will receive it soon enough. In addition, you can also add and view contacts in an entirely redesigned contact card to provide more details including latest conversations and shared files, apart from enabling easier calling and messaging. The update for Outlook on iOS can be downloaded right now by heading to the App Store.

While on iOS, you can now add and edit contacts for Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts, while support for Google Contacts is due soon. In order to create a new contact in the app, go to People tab and tap +. You can also add a contact straight from a message, a calendar event, or company's directory by tapping on the person's name followed by a tap on Add Contact. After a contact is created, it can be edited anytime using the Edit option, which will be synced across all Outlook versions.

Also new is the contact card arriving on Outlook with new features showing contact details on the forefront. Tapping on a contact's name will divulge multiple information like Skype ID, mobile number, email addresses, and contact picture. You also get three options to call, message, or FaceTime when you tap on a contact's phone number. The redesigned contact card also shows recent conversations, mentions, shared attachments, and any upcoming appointments with the person.

Additionally, you will be able to save Outlook contacts to the default Contacts app on your smartphone. So, whenever you receive a call or message from them, you'll know all the details. If you make any changes to any Outlook contact, the same will be reflected in the phone's contact via one-way synchronisation with Outlook app. However, changes made in a phone's contact won't sync and appear for the same Outlook contact.