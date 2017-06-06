Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Outlook App Gets Redesigned Contact Card and Editing

 
06 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft's Outlook App Gets Redesigned Contact Card and Editing

Highlights

  • Microsoft's Outlook mobile app now allows contact addition and editing
  • A new and redesigned contact card is also showing with the new update
  • It is currently available on iOS and will be rolling out to Android soon

Microsoft has updated its Outlook app, bringing contact editing to iOS while its Android counterpart will receive it soon enough. In addition, you can also add and view contacts in an entirely redesigned contact card to provide more details including latest conversations and shared files, apart from enabling easier calling and messaging. The update for Outlook on iOS can be downloaded right now by heading to the App Store.

While on iOS, you can now add and edit contacts for Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts, while support for Google Contacts is due soon. In order to create a new contact in the app, go to People tab and tap +. You can also add a contact straight from a message, a calendar event, or company's directory by tapping on the person's name followed by a tap on Add Contact. After a contact is created, it can be edited anytime using the Edit option, which will be synced across all Outlook versions.

Also new is the contact card arriving on Outlook with new features showing contact details on the forefront. Tapping on a contact's name will divulge multiple information like Skype ID, mobile number, email addresses, and contact picture. You also get three options to call, message, or FaceTime when you tap on a contact's phone number. The redesigned contact card also shows recent conversations, mentions, shared attachments, and any upcoming appointments with the person.

Additionally, you will be able to save Outlook contacts to the default Contacts app on your smartphone. So, whenever you receive a call or message from them, you'll know all the details. If you make any changes to any Outlook contact, the same will be reflected in the phone's contact via one-way synchronisation with Outlook app. However, changes made in a phone's contact won't sync and appear for the same Outlook contact.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Outlook for iOS, Microsoft Outlook Update, Apps, Microsoft, Android
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Fujitsu Says to Reach Agreement 'Soon' on Integrating PC Business With Lenovo
Microsoft's Outlook App Gets Redesigned Contact Card and Editing
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo f1s
TRENDING
  1. The 6 Big Things Apple Announced at WWDC 2017
  2. Nubia Z17 mini With Dual Rear Camera Launched at Rs. 19,999
  3. Honor 6X Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available Starting Rs, 11,999
  4. iOS 11 Brings Translation to Siri, Indoor Mapping to Apple Maps
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Pokemon Direct 2017: How to Watch and What to Expect
  7. Lenovo Unveils Range of Think Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Available for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto Z2 Play Set to Launch in India on Thursday
  10. Why Apple Is Struggling to Become an Artificial Intelligence Powerhouse
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.