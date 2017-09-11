Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Outlook for Android Gets Add-Ins Support

 
11 September 2017
Microsoft Outlook for Android Gets Add-Ins Support

Highlights

  • The launch will bring several add-ins from iOS to Android
  • This includes Evernote, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Nimble, and more
  • Gfycat and MojiLala will allow users to add reaction GIFs and stickers

Following the launch of add-ins for Outlook on iOS, Microsoft is rolling them out for Android customers with Outlook.com and Office 365 commercial email accounts.

The launch will bring several add-ins from iOS to Android including Evernote, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Translator, Nimble, OnePlaceMail, Outlook Customer Manager, Smartsheet and Trello, Engadget reported on Monday.

The company will also launch new add-ins for Outlook such as Wrike, JIRA, MeisterTask, Gfycat and MojiLala across web, Windows, Mac, iOS and Android platforms.

"Wrike, JIRA and MeisterTask are software made for teams which make responding to work emails faster and easier on the go," the report added.

Gfycat and MojiLala will allow users to add reaction GIFs and stickers in their emails.

Users can go to Outlook Settings, then click Add-ins and tap the plus sign next to the apps to enable them.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Outlook for Android, Apps, Internet, Android
Microsoft Outlook for Android Gets Add-Ins Support
 
 

