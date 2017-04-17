You might remember Microsoft showing off the battery life offered by its Edge browser in comparison with Google's Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox. Since then, Google has updated its browser and made its own claims about prolonged battery life. However, it seems like Microsoft is not in the mood to ease up on its punches as the company has now claimed that the Windows 10 Creators Update has also brought along improved battery life to its browser, which puts it ahead of its competitors.

As the Redmond-based company approached the matter last time around, it has again released a video of the comparison test between Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox. In the video test, Microsoft says that three identical devices were made to run the same video but on different browsers. According to the results shared by the company, Mozilla Firefox ran out of juice first and provided a battery life of 7 hours 4 minutes. While Chrome managed to fare well in comparison with Firefox and gave a battery life of 9 hours and 17 minutes, it couldn't manage to catch up to Microsoft's Edge, which offered a battery life of 12 hours and 31 minutes in the comparison test.

The company further explained its methodology in a blog post, "According to our tests on the Windows 10 Creators Update - based on an open-source test which simulates typical browsing activities across multiple tabs - Microsoft Edge uses up to 31 percent less power than Google Chrome, and up to 44 percent less than Mozilla Firefox."

Interestingly, the company has added that their tests are open, transparent, and reproducible. Microsoft says that it doesn't want to just show off the capabilities of its browsers but "also want to be a part of a constructive dialogue that improves the entire Web." The company has shared the methodology documents in order for the competition to check out their claims.

Microsoft has definitely made a strong claim with its statement and we will have to wait and see how Chrome tackles these claims from the company going forward. As battery life is a huge concern for many users, this is definitely not a category where Google's browser would like to admit defeat.