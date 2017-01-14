Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Microsoft Buys AI Startup Maluuba With Deep Learning, Natural Language Chops

 
14 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Buys AI Startup Maluuba With Deep Learning, Natural Language Chops

Microsoft announced Friday a deal to buy Maluuba, a Montreal startup focused on making machines able to think the way people do.

Bringing on board Maluuba co-founders Kaheer Suleman and Sam Pasupalak, along with their team from the startup, was intended to accelerate Microsoft's "ability to develop software so computers can read, write and converse naturally," the company said.

Microsoft did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

"Maluuba's vision is to advance toward a more general artificial intelligence by creating literate machines that can think, reason and communicate like humans -- a vision exactly in line with ours," Microsoft artificial intelligence and research group executive vice president Harry Shum said in a blog post.

"I'm incredibly excited about the scenarios that this acquisition could make possible in conversational AI."

Tech giants Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft are all vying to develop the most sophisticated connected assistant - working to give software the ability to understand what people say and even anticipate desires or needs.

Amazon virtual assistant Alexa was a star at the Consumer Electronics Show gadget gala last week in Las Vegas.

Amazon and Alexa face fierce competition.

At CES, computer chipmaker Nvidia said it would use Google Assistant for its interactive streaming devices. Microsoft's Cortana will power a voice-assistant speaker for kids and families being introduced by Mattel, and will also be in Renault-Nissan's connected car hub.

Samsung's smart refrigerator, which acts as a connected hub - with a voice activation system unveiled at CES - uses the South Korean giant's Tizen operating system.

Many smart devices for the home also integrate with Apple Home Kit, which uses the iPhone maker's artificial intelligence and voice assistant Siri.

At CES, Chinese giant Baidu showcased its own virtual assistant "Little Fish" which will debut in China this year.

Tags: Microsoft, Maluuba, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Apps, Internet
LeEco Gets Fresh $2.18 Billion Investment From Property Developer Sunac
Samsung Tablets
Microsoft Buys AI Startup Maluuba With Deep Learning, Natural Language Chops
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 to Sport Bezel-Less AMOLED Display, Tip Promo Videos
  2. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours for Nokia 6's First Sale: Report
  5. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild
  6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  7. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. New Samsung Galaxy A Series Said to Go on Sale in Russia, Price Revealed
  10. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.