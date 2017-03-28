Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Brings Cortana to the Android Lock Screen With Latest Update

 
28 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Brings Cortana to the Android Lock Screen With Latest Update

Highlights

  • Android users will be able to access Cortana from the lock screen
  • The update can be downloaded from Google Play
  • It also brings a new and improved Home Screen with more information

After testing it for months, Microsoft is finally rolling out an update for Cortana on Android that brings the ability to activate the assistant directly through the lock screen. This new feature allows users to access the Cortana digital assistant by just swiping left or right on the Android lock screen. With this, Microsoft is looking to make Cortana more accessible on Android smartphones.

The company has been testing this feature and was even reported to make it live in its next update, which it now has. After updating to the latest version, the app will ask you for permission to enable 'Cortana on the lock screen'. By Clicking on 'Add Cortana to my lock screen', you will thereby create a shortcut for Cortana access on the lock screen. Once all of this is done, the circular Cortana logo will show up at the bottom of your Android lock screen, and by swiping left or right will start the digital assistant immediately.

This is another cunning way Microsoft looks to increase Cortana's presence on other ecosystems. While Google Assistant’s presence on Android smartphones is still limited, Microsoft may want to leverage this limitation to Cortana’s advantage. In any case, Cortana might not be a bad option for all those who miss a digital assistant on their device.

The update also revamps the Home section with more information displayed as soon as you launch the app. This information includes calendar events, weather, travel time to work and more. Also, Microsoft launched Cortana for iOS and Android in Australia as well, making it the third country to be made available in – apart from US and UK. You can download the latest version of Cortana from Google Play here.

Tags: Microsoft, Cortana, Apps, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi CEO Meets PM Modi, Discusses Manufacturing and Growth Plans
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Microsoft Brings Cortana to the Android Lock Screen With Latest Update
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  2. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India on April 4, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Images, Specifications, Accessories Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  6. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
  7. Samsung Must Get the Galaxy S8 Right, Analysts Say
  8. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  9. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Leaks Tip Dual Camera Setup, Carl Zeiss Lens
  10. iOS 10.3 Update Brings Cricket Scores, Find My AirPods, Night Shift, More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.