McDonald's to Use Snapchat to Hire Workers in the US

 
14 June 2017
McDonald's to Use Snapchat to Hire Workers in the US

Highlights

  • McDonald's will hire some US workers this summer through Snapchat
  • About 250,000 people will be hired across its US restaurants
  • The chain started accepting "Snaplications" in Australia last month

In its bid to attract young applicants, American fast-food chain McDonald's will hire some US workers this summer through the photo-sharing app Snapchat.

The world's largest burger chain said the company and its franchisees will hire about 250,000 people across its US restaurants for what is usually one of its busiest seasons of the year, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The chain started accepting "Snaplications" in Australia last month, allowing potential employees to make video submissions with a special filter that shows them wearing a McDonald's uniform.

"We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are - their phones," Jez Langhorn, McDonald's Senior Director of Human Resources in the US was quoted as saying.

The video audition could be submitted to McDonald's Snapchat account after which McDonald's would send back a link to the application and digital careers page for a formal application.

McDonald's said that allowing applications through Snapchat will aid hiring efforts because many of its applicants are between the ages of 16 and 24.

This is incidentally the prime user group of the photo sharing platform. The company is also set to use other platforms like Spotify and Hulu to reach potential job seekers.

