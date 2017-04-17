Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MapmyIndia Is Now Map; Also Launches Hey Map Keyboard With Mapping Function

 
17 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
MapmyIndia Is Now Map; Also Launches Hey Map Keyboard With Mapping Function

Highlights

  • MapmyIndia has revamped its app to simply be called Map
  • The new app has been localised for Indian languages by Reverie
  • It also launched a map-enabled keyboard called Hey Map

MapmyIndia has long been associated with its GPS devices that you put in your cars, but it also has apps for smartphones, and at a press conference in Delhi on Monday, the company announced a new keyboard with access to its digital map data, called Hey Map. It has also announced a revamping of its main app, now known simply as Map.

The Map app benefits from a number of partnerships that MapmyIndia has made, including with ISRO for satellite images, and with Bengaluru-based Reverie to offer a fully localised map experience in Indian languages, starting with Hindi. The app will soon allow for multilingual search as well, it added in a mailed statement.

The Hey Map keyboard comes with a built in local assistant that lets you type in multiple Indian languages, and pulls up the relevant local information based on what you typed. You can also explore nearby places through the keyboard - useful if you're messaging someone and want to quickly find a convenient location to meet, for example.

Typing in a word like Basket (in English, or doing the same in Hindi to get बास्केट, or similarly in other Indian languages) will show you results for locations such as Godrej Nature's Basket, and Big Basket. You can get the results on a list, or on the map view. And by simply pressing the 'flip' button on the keyboard, you're back to typing as usual. This also works with speech-to-text.

With the new app, you can also create and search for MapmyIndia's eLocs - short codes for physical addresses. It has other features such as real time location sharing, tracking your journey, and giving you traffic information as well.

"Our new Hey Map keyboard assistant, and new flagship Map app, will allow all billion Indians to benefit from our map of the future by allowing powerful map, navigation, tracking, and analytics features to be accessed across all interfaces, such as mobile, keyboard, voice, VR, across all apps, websites, phones, and IoT platforms and the data and APIs that underlie our map will be power a whole host of consumer, automotive, business and government solutions," said Rohan Verma, Chief Technology Officer, MapmyIndia.

As mentioned above, MapmyIndia has partnered with ISRO's satellite mapping portal Bhuvan, and it has also been integrated with the soon-to-launch Navic, India's indigenous satellite navigation system. This enables tracking and geofencing features in the new Map app, apart from features such as searching for brands, reporting issues for other users to see, and information and reviews on locations in the maps.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: MapmyIndia, eLoc, Hey Map, Reverie, MapmyIndia redesign, Localisation
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Camera Variant With Optical Fingerprint Scanner Tipped in Images
MapmyIndia Showcases Street View Competitor 'RealView', Partners With ISRO, Idea, and Others
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
MapmyIndia Is Now Map; Also Launches Hey Map Keyboard With Mapping Function
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  3. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  4. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Make Shifting to a New Number Much Easier
  6. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
  7. Xiaomi Teases Mi 6 to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Sends India Launch Invites for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  9. Moto C, C Plus, Z2 Force, E4, E4 Plus Leaked in Images and Video
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.