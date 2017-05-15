Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lyft, Waymo to Cooperate on Self-Driving Cars

 
15 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Lyft, Waymo to Cooperate on Self-Driving Cars

Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet, has reached an agreement with ridesharer Lyft to test self-driving car technology, the companies said late Sunday.

Waymo and Lyft are joining forces against ridesharing giant Uber, which is racing to develop its own self-driving vehicles.

"We're looking forward to working with Lyft to explore new self-driving products that will make our roads safer and transportation more accessible," a Waymo spokesman told AFP.

"Lyft's vision and commitment to improving the way cities move will help Waymo's self-driving technology reach more people, in more places."

A Lyft spokeswoman confirmed the partnership to The New York Times, which broke the story.

"Waymo holds today's best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world's best transportation," the Lyft statement read.

Waymo and Uber are currently engaged in a bitter legal dispute.

In February Waymo filed a lawsuit claiming that a former manager took technical data when he left to launch a competing venture that was later acquired by Uber.

Most major automakers and several other technology firms have been stepping up efforts on autonomous driving in recent years, contending these systems will eliminate the vast majority of road accidents. Apple is the latest to have obtained a testing permit in California.

German luxury carmaker Daimler and auto parts supplier Bosch announced plans this month to work together to create completely driverless cars in the next few years.

US-based Tesla is also stepping up efforts, as are several Chinese technology firms and the major US, Asian and European manufacturers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Waymo, Lyft, Waymo Sues Uber, Uber, Self Driving, Autonomous, Transportating, Apps, Google
WannaCry Ransomware Cyber-Attacks: MeitY Says Activated 'Response Mechanism'
WWE’s The New Day on WWE 2K17 Ratings, Nintendo Switch, Starbucks, and a Whole Lot More
Lyft, Waymo to Cooperate on Self-Driving Cars
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. What Is WannaCry, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It
  2. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  3. Flipkart Sale: iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, and Other Best Deals
  4. Moto's Entire Smartphone Lineup for 2017 Gets Leaked, With Few Surprises
  5. Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal May Leave Staff Richer by Rs. 193 Crores
  6. Jio Broadband Tests, Amazon and Flipkart Sales, and More News This Week
  7. iPhone 7 32GB to Sell at Less Than Rs. 40,000 on Amazon India Today
  8. CERT-In Issues Red Alert Over WannaCry Ransomware Cyber-Attack
  9. World Braces for More Ransomware Cyber-Attacks as Work Week Begins
  10. Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.