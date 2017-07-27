Dating apps are a dime a dozen these days but are mostly aimed at regular folks looking to find a partner, Tinder being one of the most famous examples of this. But while Tinder is an app that can be used by anyone, there's now a dating app that's designed specifically for celebrities and popular people. Loveflutter is another such app that has been available for a while now, but only recently launched 'Blue', a premium version of its app which can be used only by verified Twitter users.

The 'Blue' in Loveflutter Blue refers to the blue ticks that Twitter users get upon being verified. This largely constitutes celebrities, popular personalities, and brands. Loveflutter Blue is being sold on its authenticity and reliability compared to other dating apps out there. Since 'Blue' only accepts verified Twitter users, Loveflutter says in a blog post that it is more reliable than dating apps that allow bots and catfishing and users with fake identities.

Twitter's verified community is nearly 200,000 strong, which Loveflutter claims makes it the largest pool of real users online for a dating app. But not all verified Twitter accounts are of the rich and famous. According to a 2015 report, around 25 percent of 150,000 verified users back then were journalists. Today, getting verified on Twitter is not something that's restricted only to celebrities and famous figures. You can try our hand at getting verified as well by submitting a request here.

Loveflutter says that the new 'Blue' feature, which resides with the Loveflutter app, is free for now, but there will be a monthly subscription fee that will be announced soon. You can download Loveflutter for Android or iOS and sign in using your verified account. Verified users can upgrade to the premium version only after a 1,000 members are available to swipe in their particular city. The new version is currently available on San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Tokyo as of now, with more cities coming soon.