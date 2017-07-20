Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LinkedIn Lite Android App Launched in India, Coming Soon to 60+ Other Markets

 
20 July 2017
Highlights

  • Linked Lite app is aimed at users of entry-level smartphones
  • The LinkedIn app size is only 1MB and it reduces data usage by 80 percent
  • The app is available via Google Play Store for all Android users in India

Professional networking giant LinkedIn on Thursday rolled out the LinkedIn Lite Android app, a faster and lighter version of its flagship app, in India.

The Linked Lite app aims to offer the LinkedIn experience to users of entry-level smartphones on Android's operating system that accounts for 97 percent of India's smartphone market. Built to run smoothly and offer faster access even on lower end smartphones, the app loads extremely fast - in under five seconds, even on 2G network. The LinkedIn app size is only 1MB and it reduces data usage by 80 percent.

The company said the Linked Lite app was inspired by the success of the lightweight mobile website, which was launched in September 2016. It also offers all key features like news feed, jobs, profile, network, messaging, notifications and search.

Developed by LinkedIn's R&D team in Bengaluru, LinkedIn Lite app is first being rolled out to members in India. LinkedIn has more than 42 million members in India.

LinkedIn plans to roll out the mobile Web version and the Android app in over 60 countries shortly.

"Besides providing a fast, data-light solution for professionals in slow network areas, we hope the LinkedIn Lite app will democratise access to economic opportunity," said Akshay Kothari, LinkedIn's Country Manager for India, in a statement.

"Regardless of their device or location, we hope to level the playing field for all LinkedIn members so they can get closer to their dream jobs, grow their networks and become more successful," he added.

The LinkedIn Lite app is available via Google Play Store for all Android users in India.

