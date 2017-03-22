Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Pay Mobile Payments Service to Launch in South Korea in June

 
22 March 2017
LG Pay Mobile Payments Service to Launch in South Korea in June

Highlights

  • LG's new payments service will look to take on Samsung, Apple
  • The company said it would offer LG Pay through its G6 smartphones
  • LG did not elaborate whether it would expand LG Pay to other markets

South Korea's LG Electronics said on Wednesday it will launch a new mobile payments service in its home country in June, trying to keep up with smartphone leaders Samsung Electronics and Apple.

LG said it would start offering its payments service, to be called LG Pay, through its G6 smartphones that went on sale in South Korea on March 10.

Users would be able to make payments through existing credit card readers via a magnetic signal from the phone, similar to how Samsung's payments system - launched in August 2015 - works.

Samsung and Apple are already operating their payments systems in more than 10 markets each, using the service to differentiate their handsets at a time of growing competition and slowing growth in the global smartphone market.

Apple charges fees on transactions made through the system, while Samsung does not.

LG did not elaborate on details including whether its payments service would expand to other markets, whether it would be supported on other devices or if it would generate revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: LG, LG Pay, LG Payments Service, Apps, Android, South Korea
LG Pay Mobile Payments Service to Launch in South Korea in June
 
 

