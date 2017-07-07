Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kaspersky Lab Says Public-Private Partnership Key for Cyber-Security

 
07 July 2017
Kaspersky Lab Says Public-Private Partnership Key for Cyber-Security

When it comes to tackling growing cyber-security attacks including ransomware threats, the world needs public-private partnerships more than ever to nab those behind such attacks, Russian cyber-security giant Kaspersky Lab has stressed.

"Private and public cyber-security experts should work together to collect malware artefacts, map and analyse cyber-attacks and find the trail of the hackers responsible for the most cyber campaigns around the world," said Eugene Kaspersky, Kaspersky Lab CEO.

He was addressing the 'Palaeontology of Cyber-Security Conference' here on Thursday as part of the 'INTERPOL World Congress 2017', the second addition of the global exhibition and congress platform hosted by the world's largest police organisation in Singapore's Suntec City.

In its bid to intensify fight against cyber criminals, Kaspersky Lab teamed up with the Interpol in 2014.

Kaspersky's remarks came in the wake of the recent 'Petya' attack - a new form of malware attack that permanently destroys data - that shut computers in several countries.

Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific, also vouched for the public-private cooperation in fighting cyber crimes.

"We have always believed that public-private cooperation is crucial in fighting cyber crime worldwide. As a private company, we are proud to collaborate with the authorities of many countries and international law enforcement agencies," Neumeier said.

"Our participation in the Interpol's World Congress 2017 demonstrates our principle of cooperation with the IT security industry," Neumeier added.

According to Vitaly Kamluk, Director of Global Research and Analysis Team, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Kaspersky, as palaeontologists dig the remains of dinosaurs and relics from ancient civilisations and then determine which pieces are connected and which are not, Kaspersky Lab experts investigate attacks by gathering several samples of malware.

"The samples then analysed, compared and shared with other cyber palaeontologists to further uncover and understand a massive cyber-attacks," Kamluk said.

Kaspersky Lab also celebrated it's 20th anniversary and also relocated its Singapore office.

Tags: Kaspersky Lab, Cyber Security, Cyber Attack, Internet, Ransomware, Malware, Apps
