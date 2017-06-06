Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kaspersky Files Antitrust Complaints Against Microsoft in Europe

 
06 June 2017
Kaspersky Files Antitrust Complaints Against Microsoft in Europe

Highlights

  • Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft
  • Kaspersky contends that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance
  • Claims Microsoft is pushing its users towards its own anti-virus software

Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kaspersky contends that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance to crowd out independent anti-virus software makers, pushing Windows 10 users towards its own Windows Defender software, and creating obstacles to others entering the market.

"These actions by Microsoft lead to a lower level of protection for users, a limitation on their right to choose, and financial losses both for users and security solutions manufacturers," Kaspersky said.

The European Commission said it had received Kaspersky's complaint without giving further details.

Microsoft was not available for immediate comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Kaspersky Lab, Microsoft, antitrust, European Commission, Apps, Internet
