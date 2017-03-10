Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISIS Reportedly Using Telegram Messenger App to Avoid Detection in Pakistan

 
10 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ISIS Reportedly Using Telegram Messenger App to Avoid Detection in Pakistan

The Islamic State militants in Pakistan are dodging authorities by using a messenger app to communicate instead of calling each other to avoid detection, media reported on Friday.

The militants have been using the Telegram messenger app and not the traditional communication channels like mobile phones to avoid detection and so far their strategy has proved more than successful, a police official was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

The application has proved beneficial for militants to communicate and the most important feature is that it is 'self-destructible', he said.

"Once a voice message is sent via Telegram app it is deleted automatically from the phone so you have no backup and that is why it is currently impossible for the police and intelligence agencies to intercept it," he said.

The official said that this app was the only way of communication in addition to verbal communication in which messengers (people) are sent to inform other members.

The police and security forces lack the technology to intercept this app.

"With the passage of time, the introduction of technology has changed the entire scenario. It is a game changer, especially when policemen have a phobia for technology while the terrorists do not," he added.

The militants were forced to stop use of mobile phone due to tough measures by Pakistan to stop issuing of SIM cards to fake persons. Hundreds and thousands of SIMs have been blocked in the country since the crackdown launched in 2014.

But the police official claimed that pre-activated SIMs are still available openly for a few thousand rupees and these terrorists buy them.

"Some of the shopkeepers are still in the business of selling pre-activated SIMs due to higher profit margins. They trick innocent people and take their fingerprints, as well as CNIC numbers, and activate SIMs on it that are then sold to criminals and all kinds of people and these SIMs are used by terrorists also," he said.

The Islamic State has been involved in several attacks in Pakistan but the authorities never acknowledged that the group has an organized presence in the country.

Tags: ISIS, Telegram, Apps, Encryption, Encrypted Apps
Apple to Use 100 Percent Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan
Reliance Jio, Paytm Apologise for Using Prime Minister Modi's Photo in Ads
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
ISIS Reportedly Using Telegram Messenger App to Avoid Detection in Pakistan
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Set to Get a Brand New Look
  2. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  3. Reliance Communications Offering 1GB Data at Rs. 49 to New 4G Customers
  4. Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard to Be Available in May for $4,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Appear in Numerous New Leaks
  6. Paytm Rolls Back 2 Percent Credit Card Charge After Outcry
  7. Lenovo Vibe B With 4G Support Reportedly Launched in India
  8. Flipkart's Samsung Mobiles Fest Offering Discounts on Several Smartphones
  9. Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  10. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.