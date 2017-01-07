Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app that will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

The new ticketing app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

Travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.

IRCTC Rail Connect will retain the passenger details for the recently-booked tickets, so that they don't have to enter their details again and again.