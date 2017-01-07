Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

IRCTC Rail Connect App Will Enable Faster Booking of Tickets

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
IRCTC Rail Connect App Will Enable Faster Booking of Tickets

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app that will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

The new ticketing app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

Travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.

IRCTC Rail Connect will retain the passenger details for the recently-booked tickets, so that they don't have to enter their details again and again.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: IRCTC, IRCTC Rail Connect App, IRCTC Connect App, Apps, Indian Railways
Facebook Hires Former CNN Anchor Campbell Brown for News Role
Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
Samsung Tablets
IRCTC Rail Connect App Will Enable Faster Booking of Tickets
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
  2. Google Doodle Honours Inventor of Worldwide Standard Time
  3. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  4. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  5. IRCTC to Launch New App for Faster Booking of Tickets
  6. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  8. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  9. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  10. Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) With VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 6,890
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.