iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport IP68 Dust, Water Resistance

2017 is a big year for Apple as it marks ten years since the iPhone was launched. The company is looking to bring the iPhone 8 with major changes, and the smartphone is tipped to come with an all-glass body, and advanced wireless charging capabilities. Joining these ranks is improved dust and water resistance, if a recent leak is to be believed.

The Investor reports that the iPhone 8 will sport an IP68 rating, which means that the device can be immersed for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5 metres of water. Just to compare, the current iPhone 7 sports an IP67 rating which means it can immersion for up to 30 minutes in up to 1 metre of water. The IP68 rating is a significant improvement over the current rating, but it still doesn't mean that you will be able to take the smartphone swimming.

Apart from being dust and water resistant, the device is also expected to have a bezel-less design. After the 3.5mm audio jack, Apple is now tipped to get grid of the Home Button to keep an all-display front. The fingerprint reader will be embedded below the display, and the 3D Touch technology is also expected to be enhanced.

The all-glass design will be accompanied by a stainless steel frame. The iPhone 8 is also expected to come with wireless charging, but Apple's take on the feature will be different. Apparently, iPhone 8 will feature long-range wireless charging that will not require the user to place the device on a charging station or even very close to it.